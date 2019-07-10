Why Adrian Lam only extended Wigan Warriors contract by one year

Adrian Lam may have only signed a one-year extension to his contract - but he not ruled out staying on at Wigan beyond 2020.

He says he will keep an open mind and see how he feels during next season. Predecessor Shaun Wane operated on a rolling contract, year to year, rather than a fixed-term deal.

"I was happy to go one year at a time, I just didn't want to look past that," he said, speaking at a joint-press conference in St Helens ahead of Friday's derby.

"It's a bit different than this year because I'll get to plan an off-season.

"I'm not ruling out staying on beyond a year, but I just want to focus on the next 12 months and then take it from there."

He confirmed he will continue as assistant coach to Australia boss Mal Meninga.

Among the considerations for Lam is the fact his family, including Sydney Roosters player Lachlan, has remained in Australia.