Why Adrian Lam won't be changing Wigan Warriors team

Adrian Lam plans to give the players who faced St Helens a chance to redeem themselves in Friday’s sudden-death showdown with Salford.

Despite having some experienced players ready to step in - such as Joe Greenwood, Romain Navarrete and Jarrod Sammut - he has no plans to wield the axe.

Dan Sarginson may be fit to return - his chances were given at 50-50 - otherwise he plans to name the same 17 which went down 40-10 at Saints on Friday.

“In situations like this I like to give the players an opportunity to respond,” he said.

“The squad is our strongest team right now.”

Lam will name his 19-man squad today and will give Sarginson - who is leaving to join Salford in the off-season - until captain’s run tomorrow to prove his fitness.

After two training days, the coach says he has witnessed the response he wanted after their derby drubbing.

“This group of players were embarrassed as individuals and as a team and I know we’ll be a different team this week,” he said.

Salford coach Ian Watson reported no injury concerns.

And asked whether their confidence had been buoyed by Wigan’s last performance, he replied: “We’re expecting the best Wigan.

“We played them two weeks ago – they’re built on playing play-off football.

“Saints caught them pretty cold at the start... but we’e played them four times and come out the wrong time, it’s up to us to come out the right side this time.”

The Red Devils, who finished the regular season in third spot, lost 18-12 to Wigan in the opening week of the play-offs.

“Salford have been outstanding all year,” added Lam. “We’ve played them a few times and every time it’s come down to the wire. They’ve done a great job considering their rotation in the squad, they’re in a situation where they have nothing to lose.”