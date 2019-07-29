Why Bevan French may have to wait for his Wigan Warriors debut

New recruit Bevan French will link-up with Wigan in time for Thursday's crunch Super League clash at Hull FC.

But Adrian Lam says the 23-year-old may have to wait for his debut.

While not completely ruling him out of his plans, he says he intends to give French time to acclimatise and settle into the squad before unleashing him on Super League.

French will travel with his new team-mates and warm-up with them as he 'learns the ropes'.

He has signed a contract which runs until the end of 2021 though it is not clear which position Wigan see him playing.

French can play across the backline positions and even halfback.

His recruitment will push Morgan Escare further down the pecking order.