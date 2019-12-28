Why Jackson Hastings wanted No.31 with Wigan Warriors

Jackson Hastings hopes to make the No.31 his own after asking to wear the number for Wigan in 2020.

He was handed the number when he joined Salford’s squad late in 2018 and kept it last season as he helped them to an unlikely Grand Final appearance.

The halfback, set to arrive at Wigan to take up his marquee contract, is using the number as part of some branded clothing he will be releasing.

“A lot of people ask me why I’m not No.7, but I’m not too fussed about a starting number,” he said.

“When I went to Salford, I was 31 because I joined late in the season, and I was flattered that a lot of people bought the jerseys with that number on. So I kept it for last season and I had a lot of great memories in it, so when I signed for Wigan I asked Kris Radlinski (executive director) if I could keep it.

“I’ve got a bit of clothing coming out and I’ve got that number in it, I’ll try and make it my own thing.”

Hastings, meanwhile, insists the pressure is off when he moves to Wigan.

The halfback will be under the spotlight as a marquee player, a Great Britain international and as the reigning Steve Prescott Man of Steel.

But given the calibre of the players around him, he says he won’t be feeling the heat as much as when he was at Salford.

“I’ve been asked if I’ll be under more pressure, but I look at it as the opposite,” he said, ahead of his arrival next week.

“With what people were saying about Salford, and the players in the team, I felt that was pressure. Now, coming to a club with a lot of great players and international, I feel less pressure.

“I feel if I do my job as well as I can, the other players around me will do theirs – and that’s not just me saying it, they are proven, they have been doing their jobs for years.”

Fans will be hoping to get a first glimpse of Hastings in action in their friendly against Leeds on January 19, in a match serving as Liam Farrell’s testimonial.

“There are plenty of reasons why everyone wants to do well, and Faz’s testimonial is one of them,” added Hastings.

“And it would be very rewarding if Sean O’Loughlin hung up his boots as a champion, because he’s been a legend for not only Wigan but English rugby league, and he’s so highly regarded by everyone.”