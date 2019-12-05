Why Jarrod Sammut chose to sign for Leigh Centurions after leaving Wigan Warriors

Ex-Wigan halfback Jarrod Sammut has returned to the Championship to sign for Leigh.

The 32-year-old only played 14 times for the Warriors last season and was released a week ago with one year of his contract remaining.

He had been strongly linked with a move to the Centurions, where Wigan fringe duo Josh Woods and Craig Mullen will play on loan next season, and has now signed a one-year deal with the Sports Village outfit.

Sammut said: "In all my time here in the UK as a player, I’ve not beaten Leigh so if you can’t beat them, join them. Leigh play the game hard and they like to play expansive rugby which is the way I like to play, too.

“As a pivot, you have to take ownership of that role and if you can’t handle the pressure then you either need to find a new position or a new career.

“I enjoy that pressure, knowing I’ve got the rest of my team-mates depending on me. I need to be at my best to ensure they’re playing at their best. It’s an empowerment and responsibility I love.”Wigan coach Adrian Lam said: “We thank Jarrod for his time at Wigan Warriors. When called upon Jarrod didn’t let us down and I know he forged a strong relationship with our fans off the field , so we wish him well with Leigh.”

Sammut started his league career as a full-back in his native Australia with Penrith Panthers before moving to Britain in 2010 to join Crusaders RL who were then in Super League. He played for Bradford, Wakefield, Workington and London Broncos before joining Wigan a year ago.

Centurions head coach John Duffy said: “Jarrod is someone who you can’t plan to counteract. He plays off the cuff and I think that’s something we missed at times last season.

“We want him to use all the experience he has – especially in the Championship when he helped London Broncos to promotion - to help us at Leigh Centurions.”