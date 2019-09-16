Why Morgan Smithies will get even better for Wigan Warriors

Morgan Smithies may be in the running for Super League's Young Player of the Year award - but he has only scratched the surface of what he is capable of, says Adrian Lam.

The 18-year-old - who broke into the first-team this year - scored his first Wigan try in last Thursday's 26-8 win against Castleford.

And a typically robust display in the middle of the field earned him the Sky Sports man of the match award.

"You've got to remember, he hasn't had an off-season with us yet," said Lam.

"Without building the young players up too much, because we need to make sure we keep their feet ground, but they will get better.

"Where Morgan's going to be after one or two off-seasons with us... he'll be outstanding, he's a shining light for this club."