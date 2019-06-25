Why "outrageous" sandy pitch prompts Wigan Warriors to box clever

Adrian Lam has criticised the “outrageous” sandy pitch at Huddersfield which prompted him to change Wigan’s training schedule yesterday.

He oversaw an intense boxing session at Robin Park after Friday’s match on the surface left his players heavy-legged.

The Warriors won the game 38-22 but Lam was far from impressed with the amount of sand, which was easily seen when players carried the ball and crossed for tries, and questioned whether it was suitable.

“The pitch was really sandy at Huddersfield, it was outrageous – every step, sand was coming up,” he said.

“I don’t know if it was fit for rugby league and it’s an issue maybe the league needs to look at.

“But because of that we took them off legs, and that’s why it was so intense, we did the CV (cardiovascular fitness) with the upper body – they all fancy themselves with the boxing anyway.

Liam Farrell and Joe Greenwood hitting the pads yesterday

“It was good to get them doing something different, they’re in a good place right now.”

Friday’s win was Wigan’s third in succession which has lifted them level on points with fifth-placed Salford, who they welcome to the DW Stadium on Friday.

The winners of the match will move to fourth – certainly until Catalans’ match at Leeds on Sunday.

“We knew if we looked after our own backyards we’d climb the ladder,” said Lam.

He confirmed Tony Clubb will be fit to play, after leaving Friday’s game with a minor knee injury, and Dan Sarginson is fit to return to the mix – though he has yet whether he will dislodge goal-kicking centre Chris Hankinson.

Meanwhile, no Wigan player faces disciplinary action from the Huddersfield match. Willie Isa was sinbinned – and remonstrated with the referee – but is clear to face Salford on Friday.