Why Sonny Bill Williams will help take Wigan Warriors' youngsters to 'a new level'

Facing Sonny Bill Williams will propel Wigan’s young forwards to a “level they didn’t think they had”, according to Bevan French.

Toronto’s high-profile recruitment of the dual-code Kiwi superstar has heightened the anticipation for the new Super League season.

The Wolfpack used the marquee player allowance to secure Williams on a two-year deal reportedly worth a staggering £5m.

And Wigan fans won’t have to wait long to see him in action, with the Canadian outfit heading to the DW Stadium in round three on February 13.

While acknowledging the stardust which Williams’ presence will sprinkle on a Thursday night fixture early in the year, French says his presence will be welcomed by the Warriors’ young pack, too.

And he reckons players like Morgan Smithies and Oliver Partington will relish the chance to take on the former Sydney Roosters and All Blacks ace.

French said: “For the younger players here, it will bring out the best in them by playing against the best.

“Especially teams come up against Sonny Bill, I think our young forwards will go to a level they didn’t think they had because of who he is – they’ll want to see where he’s at and where they’re at.

“So while it’s good for the fans that he’s come over (to Super League), it’s also good for us to see our players go up against someone of that calibre and their development.”

Williams leads a crop of newcomers to Super League for 2020 which also includes Wigan’s George Burgess and Catalans’ James Maloney.

“It’s great having big names come here, it’s good for the competition,” said French, who joined late-season from Parramatta.

“I was surprised with the Sonny Bill move, I didn’t see it happening. He’s had such a good career in the NRl and union but I watched his interview and I understood his point of view, because he’s achieved so much but Super League has given him another purpose and a fresh challenge like this can be motivation.”

French was a late addition to pre-season training after an off-season spent in his native Australia.

“It was good to catch up with family, because I haven’t seen them since Christmas last year,” he said. “They live an eight-hour drive away from Sydney, it’s a bit of a trek, so I spent as much time with them as I could.”