Why Wigan Warriors are unlikely to target any Saracens players

Ian Lenagan says a combination of cost and timing make it unlikely Wigan would target a Saracens player following the rugby union club’s relegation bombshell.

The defending champions will drop out of the Gallagher Premiership at the end of the season for the salary cap breaches which have already cost them 35 points and a £5.36million fine.

Winners of four league titles in the last five years, Saracens will play in the Championship next term, having faced the impossible task of reducing their wage bill by up to £2m to comply with regulations for the current season.

Questions will quickly turn to the futures of their big-name players – including Wigan’s Owen Farrell.

Although Super League clubs operate to a lower basic cap limit of £2m, there is dispensation for clubs who sign players from other sports that means the recruits don't count on the cap in the first year – and only 50 per cent of their salary in the second year.

Warrington used the ‘new talent pool dispensation’ to sign Luther Burrell from Northampton.

Club owner and chairman Lenagan said: “If Saracens want to keep their squad, they may want to loan players out.

“Most wouldn’t be on the salary cap, and I’m sure there are possibilities there, I don’t quite know what they are yet.

“I’m not negating the possibility, I’m just saying it’s an expensive possibility and it’s an unfortunate time – we plan ahead 12 months, two years... to throw a big sum of money at the drop of the hat only produces more (financial) losses.”

Although recruiting from union has cap advantages, clubs obviously still need to pay the lucrative wages.

And Lenagan has never shied away from the fact he wants the Warriors to break even or make a profit. The last accounts filed show Wigan reported a loss of £1.4m in 2018 – £1m more than the previous year – deficits which Lenagan plugged from his own funds.

“It’s an affordability issue because one of the things the other rugby union clubs are saying is that the players are overpaid,” he said.

“We’re up to our full spend. We’ve made losses, we can’t continue to make losses by taking on more expenditure and, at the moment our squad is very good squad.”

Lenagan says season ticket sales are likely to be the same as last season, despite the addition of two marquee players.

“If more people were coming through the turnstiles, that would be the thing that could (influence it),” said Lenagan, who says any profits made would be reinvested into the club.

"The reduction in our attendance in the last three to five years has been quite significant.

“I’d much rather the fans, if they want more signings... there’s an easy solution.”