Why Wigan Warriors' Ben Flower may be playing Down Under next month

Wales' Ben Flower could be heading Down Under on international duty next month.

The prop has been included in the 23-man Wales squad for the 9s World Cup, which will take place at Parramatta Eels’ Bankwest Stadium in Sydney on October 18 and 19.

The 23 players have been selected to take part in a short training camp in North Wales in late September and Kear will whittle the final squad down to 16 players ahead of the tournament.

But England and France won't pick players involved in the Grand Final and, if Wales follow suit, the likes of Flower and St Helens' Regan Grace may not play.

Wales head coach John Kear said: “We’ve got plenty of quality in our squad for the 9s World Cup and we’re looking forward to giving it a good go.”

Wales’ 23-man squad in full: Rhys Evans, Dalton Grant, Cobi Green (Bradford Bulls), Will Evans (Burleigh Bears), Connor Davies, Curtis Davies, Dan Fleming (all Halifax), Chester Butler, Josh Pinder (Huddersfield Giants), Jake Emmitt (Leigh Centurions), Elliot Kear, Rhys Williams (both London Broncos), Lloyd White (Mackay Cutters), Gil Dudson (Salford Red Devils), Regan Grace (St Helens), Daniel Brown (St Mary’s), Gavin Bennion, Mike Butt, Rhodri Lloyd (all Swinton Lions), Ben Evans (Toulouse Olympique), James Olds (West Brisbane Panthers), Steve Parry (West Wales Raiders), Ben Flower (Wigan Warriors).