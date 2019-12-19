Why Wigan Warriors captain Sean O'Loughlin will play 'at level he was six years ago'

Sean O’Loughlin has been tipped to roll back the years in 2020 – and play like he did at the height of his success.

The Wigan captain celebrated his 37th birthday last month and has already said next season will be his last before he hangs up his boots.

And Lam expects him to go out with a bang, pointing to the fact he is currently involved in his first full pre-season in more than a decade.

O’Loughlin last reported for the first day of winter training at the end of 2005.

Since then, he has either missed the start of pre-season because of international commitments or injuries.

But his omission from the Great Britain squad allowed him to rest up and start back in early November.

And Lam believes he will reap the rewards and produce the form he showed around 2013, when he guided Wigan to a double and captained his country.

“It’s massive for him, having a full pre-season,” said Lam, a former team-mate of O’Loughlin from 2001 to ‘04.

“Massive. It’ll probably take him back to the level he was at five or six years.

“He’s trained in almost every session now.

“I even said to him the other day jokingly, ‘You’re looking like a 35-year-old again!’

“He’s looking sharper. and getting stronger he’s looking like a younger player.”