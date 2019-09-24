Why Wigan Warriors duo are 'class' for St Helens prop Luke Thompson

Oliver Gildart can expect no favours from the player who used to protect him on the school rugby pitch!



The Wigan centre played in the same St Edmund Arrowsmith school team as St Helens and England prop Luke Thompson, and says he would "take care" of him if ever games got too heated.

They will be on rival sides on Friday in a hotly-anticipated derby - which will secure the winners a place in next month's Grand Final.

"Gilly hasn't changed too much, he was always good on his feet," said Thompson, who will be leading Saints' charge at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

"It's always good to face him. I always try and get Gilly on his back... and then he'll have a word in my ear if I do."

Winger Joe Burgess was also in the same school side and was in the same form as Thompson for five years at the Ashton school.

"Budgie was always at the front of class, I was at the back," smiled Thompson.

"It's pretty mad, to be honest, that we're all playing in Super League because at school we all dreamed of doing this. I'm really happy for those two, the're playing well for Wigan."

Wigan were ninth heading into June but amid talks of a crisis at the club, Thompson always predicted them to transform their fortunes.

"Wigan are always there or thereabouts, so I knew they'd come good with that squad they've got," he added.