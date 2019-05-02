Why Wigan Warriors have had to rein in their attack... with promise of 'more to come'

Wigan will move to within two points of the top-four if they beat London tonight – with Adrian Lam promising there is “much more to come”.



The Warriors boss, eyeing a third straight win when the Broncos visit the DW Stadium, admits he has simplified their attack to cope with a number of injuries.

But he says it won’t be long before they unleash more elaborate plays.

“I would have liked our attack to have been further along than it is, if I’m honest,” said Lam.

“I wanted us to be playing a different way but had to pull that back.

“We’ve had to keep it basic, rather than over-complicate it, just because of the team changing every week.

“But there’s more to come, so watch this space.”

The bookmakers are certainly expecting Wigan’s attack to fire in front of the Sky Sports cameras tonight.

But Lam needs no reminding the Broncos, who have lost their last six, are capable of upsetting the odds, having edged an 18-16 win in the capital in February – which Lam described as their lowest point this season.

“They’re not going the best but neither are we, we can’t be too confident,” said Lam.

“We’re expected to win and we need to win, and to show we’re a completely different team from last time.

“I’m looking forward to us playing to our potential. Where they are in the table, nobody will give them a chance, but they probably didn’t give them a chance when we went there, either.

“They’ll be fired up, they play some good football, and they’re not losing games because they’re playing badly.

“They’ve been in two or three of the games in the last month and, after what happened earlier this year, we won’t take them lightly.”

Tonight’s game will be Wigan’s last at home for seven weeks – a mid-season window which allows for pitch maintenance work to be carried out at the DW.