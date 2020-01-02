Why Wigan Warriors' Liam Farrell is "the ultimate professional"

Liam Farrell has been hailed as “the ultimate professional” as he begins his testimonial year.

The Wigan stalwart will celebrate a decade with his hometown club with a benefit season.

The Warriors’ major friendly against Leeds, on Sunday January 19, will serve as his testimonial match.

And coach Adrian Lam has saluted the forward ahead of his milestone year.

He said: “Faz is the ultimate professional, he’s got a great temperament about him and what you see is what you get.

“He always turns up, he’s an 80-minute player and the players love him both on and off the field because he’s a great person, too.

“Players like Farrell, O’Loughlin and Leuluai, they all have the same trait and that’s a tough mentality. They never give up and that’s why, as a player, you love playing with guys like that. You know what you’re going to get and that’s their best, every day.

“Faz is always thinking about how he can give more. If he phoned in ill one day, not one person would question it – you’d know he’s genuinely really sick, and I’m not sure you could say that for every player.”

Farrell missed a chunk of Wigan’s last season through injury but came back in the summer and after helping the side recover from a poor start to climb to second in the ladder, was the club’s only representative in the Super League Dreamteam.

“The turning of our season last year happened when he came back from injury,” said Lam. “When we lost him, we all knew it’d hurt us.”