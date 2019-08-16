Wigan 20 Warrington 6

Wigan moved level on points with second-placed Warrington thanks to an utterly comprehensive 20-6 victory at the DW Stadium.

Adrian Lam's recorded their ninth win in their last 10 matches at a canter, having led 18-0 at the break, to put some real pressure on the Wolves - and Hull FC, who now drop to fourth on the ladder.

From the moment man of the match Bevan French opened the scoring on 15 minutes, the result was never in doubt.

George Williams and Zak Hardaker also crossed before half-time, with French seeing another ruled out by the video referee and Liam Marshall somehow squandering a walk-in score.

The second period was merely playing out time, with Wigan having done more than enough against a Warrington side whose mind was - subconsciously or not - clearly on next weekend's Challenge Cup final against St Helens.

Despite a flying start, it took Wigan 15 minutes to get on the scoresheet, and it was a special moment for new-boy French.

Making his first start on the right wing, the ex-Parramatta man crossed for his maiden try in cherry and white, showing an impressive turn of pace in the corner.

Three minutes later, Wigan were in again when Williams raced majestically down the middle of the park, and dummied his way round Stefan Ratchford to score by the side of the posts.

After adding both conversions, Hardaker himself scored try number three on the 25-minute mark, with a try he started himself.

The full-back's kick through was deflected towards Tommy Leuluai, whose outstretched boot touched the ball away from a Warrington player, allowing Hardaker to collect and ground.

Video referee Chris Kendall was happy enough, and the man in the TV studio was called on again eight minutes before the break after French showed an explosive turn of pace to cross under the posts.

Unfortunately for the Aussie, he was deemed to have lost the ball in the act of scoring thanks to some desperate last-ditch Warrington defence.

And Wigan were denied again six minutes later, when Leuluai's kick on the last hit a Warrington man and was regathered by the Kiwi.

Leuiuai broke down the middle, looks across an before sending a perfect kick left to the unmarked Marshall, who somehow couldn't gather the ball a yard short for a 'gimme'.

At 18-0 Warrington were still in the game, despite being thoroughly outplayed from virtually start to finish.

Credit to the Wolves, though, they gave it a real dig at the beginning of the second stanza - only for Dec Patton to twice be denied by the video ref.

First, Patton appeared unfortunate to have been deemed to have lost the ball in the act of scoring, when he appeared to have a decent case.

Then, after another ball was easily coughed up by Wigan, Patton thought he'd scored again, only this time - correctly it appeared - to have been deemed to have made a double movement.

A Hardaker penalty 13 minutes into the second period nudged Wigan's lead out to 20-0, although the Warriors had to do it tough for 10 minutes when Oliver Gildart was sin-binned for an uncharacteristic swinging arm.

But after managing to keep out the Wolves while a man light, the defence finally cracked inside the last 10 minutes when Tom Lineham crossed inches inside the left corner flag, with Patton booting over a fine conversion to give the Wolves some consolation.