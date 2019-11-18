Wigan Athletic's Kieffer Moore on Wales' Euro ambition - and playing alongside Gareth Bale

Kieffer Moore says Wales are ready to realise their Euro 2020 dream even if their style would not win any prizes in the beauty stakes.

Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore has made a huge impact in Wales' Euro 2020 qualifying campaign as Ryan Giggs' side have turned their fortunes around.

Moore scored his second goal in three qualifiers as Wales beat Azerbaijan 2-0 in Baku on Saturday evening, leaving the Dragons in control of their own destiny heading into the final game.

Wales will secure automatic qualification for next summer's European Championship finals by beating Hungary at a sold-out Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday.

"Sometimes it is not the prettiest football, but if it is effective it is definitely worth doing," said the 6ft 5ins Moore, whose aerial ability has provided Wales with an extra dimension to their game.

"Defenders are maybe not used to going up for headers quite a lot in Azerbaijan v Wales - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying - Group E - Bakcell Arenainternational football.

"I believe we get a massive advantage from doing that.

"I am very suited to the way this team sets up and plays.

"As you can see I am reaping the rewards and working hard for the team as well."

Moore has joined a star-studded attacking unit which features players from Real Madrid, Juventus, Liverpool and Manchester United.

But the Latics striker has shown no signs of suffering from an inferiority complex playing alongside the likes of Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Harry Wilson and Daniel James.

"They say some nice things," Moore said.

"I just need to keep going and keep bringing the ball down and supplying them with it.

"Obviously they are massive attacking threats. If I can keep giving the ball to them, it stands us in good stead.

"I will do anything for the team, put my body around. It is a lot easier for me with the better players here."

Wales have gone five games unbeaten since losing a summer double-header to Croatia and Hungary that put their Euro 2020 qualification hopes in jeopardy.

Moore had not played for Wales at that stage as he was still making a full recovery from the horrific fractured skull injury he sustained in February.

The 27-year-old made his debut in the September friendly win against Belarus and has been an ever-present since.

"I am enjoying myself," Moore said. "I am buzzing to play and the performances have been really good lately.

"We have that momentum on our side and we are going to use it and go again Tuesday.

"This will definitely rank as the biggest game of my career. It is massive.

"There is everything on the line, hopefully it is going to be successful and we will qualify."