Wigan brother and sister triumph at Salford and Worsley Chess Competition

A brother and sister duo from the Wigan Chess Club have achieved remarkable success at the Salford & Worsley Chess Competition, held on Sunday, October 13th. The event, which also served as a County Qualifying tournament, saw Thishanuga and Gobishan Piratheepan emerge victorious in their respective age categories, earning them spots to represent Greater Manchester in the upcoming County Championships.

Thishanuga Piratheepan, a student at St John Fisher Catholic High School, tied for first place in the under-18 section. She scored an impressive 4 points out of a possible 6, showcasing her skill and dedication to the game. Her younger brother, Gobishan, a pupil at St James Primary School, also excelled in his category, scoring 5 points out of 6 in the under-11 section and sharing the top position.

Both Thishanuga and Gobishan are members of the ever-growing Wigan Chess Club, which meets weekly at St Jude’s Social Club on Poolstock Lane, Wigan.

This accomplishment adds yet another feather to the cap of the Wigan Chess Club, which has been steadily gaining recognition for nurturing young talents. Their success reflects the club’s commitment to promoting chess among the youth, as well as its ability to produce players who compete at county level and beyond.

“We are extremely proud of Thishanuga and Gobishan,” said Paul Keevil, Club Secretary, for the Wigan Chess Club. “Their hard work and dedication are shining examples of what our club is all about, and we look forward to seeing them represent Greater Manchester in the County Championships.”

The Wigan Chess Club welcomes new members of all ages and skill levels. They meet every Thursday at 7:15 pm and are based at St Jude’s Social Club, Poolstock Lane, Wigan. Anyone interested in joining or learning more about the club can visit their website at www.wiganchess.com or email [email protected] .