Wigan circuit revs up and puts itself on the map in 2019

Engines will roar to thrilling action on two and four wheels as the north-west’s most iconic race track puts itself back on the map this May.

Three Sisters race track in Ashton is ready to take on some of motorsport’s most prestigious events once more thanks to a two-year improvement programme, and families are invited to the starting grid of the fun on May 6.

Lewis Hamilton honed his expertise in Wigan

An action-packed day awaits as cars and bikes take to the track for demonstrations and drifting, while clubs in attendance will be on hand to share the insider knowledge you’ve always wanted to know.

Under the guidance of the proven expertise of managing director Bill Sisley and circuit director Chris Pullman, big plans are in place for Three Sisters.

Thanks to major new investment funds, complete resurfacing of the whole 1.5km track on one of the country’s most loved and challenging circuits has been completed.

A huge multi-activity tarmac area in the paddock has been created along with a new kart circuit for six to seven-year-olds. And there has been a complete overhaul of the catering and clubhouse.

There are racing thrills for all ages at this community-based track

Mr Sisley said: “Three Sisters is now thriving and this is just the start of the long-term plan to make the venue the jewel of the north again. The aim of the company is to offer a whole range of activities for all ages from six upwards.”

With multiple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and McLaren’s Lando Norris among those to learn their craft here as youngsters, Three Sisters has long been the circuit for drivers on the rise.

“We are a true grassroots motorsport venue,” said Sisley. “We also work closely with the local community and council allocating track time each week for charitable causes.”

And if you have ever dreamed of following in their footsteps, drivers can find out about the Bill Sisley Kart School and Bill Sisley Kart Club, as well as a new scholarship karting scheme which will be unveiled soon.

Three Sisters has also agreed circuit use with Mission Motorsport – a charity which aims to re-engage injured forces personnel through driving and motorsport engineering, showing its commitment to making motorsport accessible to all.

The festival day, from 10am until 5pm, offers the chance to see the different motorsports clubs that operate at Three Sisters performing demonstrations and showing off their skills throughout the day.

Welcoming drivers of all ages and abilities for a range of motorsport activities, the family funday is open from 10am to 5pm, with admission costing £5. Under-16s go free.

This spring’s packed programme of events also includes a Track Attack day on May 11, for all road-legal public cars, and a Bike Attack session on May 21 for motorcyclists keen to take it to the next level.

Three Sisters’ multiple configurations mean there are challenges awaiting all drivers, whether it’s karting, on a driving experience or motorbike racing.

For more information, see Three Sisters Circuit or find them on Facebook.