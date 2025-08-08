Wigan Gymnast flips to victory at World Championships in Las Vegas
The talented gymnast from Flic Flac Gymnastics Club impressed judges and crowds alike with her dazzling routines, showcasing her hard work and dedication in the prestigious competition held in Las Vegas this summer. Maggie not only secured the coveted overall title but also demonstrated her versatility by qualifying for all four event finals (vault, bars, beam, and floor) in her category.
Maggie Gaskell was part of a six-strong squad of gymnasts from Flic Flac Gymnastics Club who had qualified to represent their club and country at the championships.
Flic Flac Gymnastics Club expressed immense pride in their gymnasts' accomplishments, particularly Maggie Gaskell's world championship win. Fiona Begbie, Head Coach, stated, "Maggie has worked super hard on the run-up to this Championship, and her efforts have paid off. We are all incredibly proud of her".
Maggie Gaskell's highest score on bars, an outstanding 9.80, was highlighted by the club as a testament to her exceptional talent and dedication. The success of the gymnasts in Las Vegas demonstrates their commitment and the quality of coaching at Flic Flac Gymnastics Club.