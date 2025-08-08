Wigan Gymnast flips to victory at World Championships in Las Vegas

Wigan's very own Maggie Gaskell has soared to international success, crowned overall world champion in the Copper 2 category at the recent USAIGC/IAIGC World Championships in Las Vegas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talented gymnast from Flic Flac Gymnastics Club impressed judges and crowds alike with her dazzling routines, showcasing her hard work and dedication in the prestigious competition held in Las Vegas this summer. Maggie not only secured the coveted overall title but also demonstrated her versatility by qualifying for all four event finals (vault, bars, beam, and floor) in her category.

Maggie Gaskell was part of a six-strong squad of gymnasts from Flic Flac Gymnastics Club who had qualified to represent their club and country at the championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flic Flac Gymnastics Club expressed immense pride in their gymnasts' accomplishments, particularly Maggie Gaskell's world championship win. Fiona Begbie, Head Coach, stated, "Maggie has worked super hard on the run-up to this Championship, and her efforts have paid off. We are all incredibly proud of her".

Maggie Gaskell leaping to victory at the USAIGC World Championships in Las Vegas

Maggie Gaskell's highest score on bars, an outstanding 9.80, was highlighted by the club as a testament to her exceptional talent and dedication. The success of the gymnasts in Las Vegas demonstrates their commitment and the quality of coaching at Flic Flac Gymnastics Club.