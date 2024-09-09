Wigan Jiu Jitsu gym raises over £900 for local family’s life-saving stem cell treatment

This past weekend, Black Dog BJJ, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gym based in Wigan, hosted a charity seminar with Coach Michael Currier. The event brought together the BJJ community for a good cause—raising vital funds to support a local family’s young son in his quest for life-saving stem cell treatment abroad.

This past weekend, Black Dog BJJ, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gym based in Wigan, hosted a charity seminar with Coach Michael Currier. The event brought together the BJJ community for a good cause—raising vital funds to support a local family’s young son in his quest for life-saving stem cell treatment abroad.

The seminar, which welcomed practitioners of all levels, was a huge success, bringing in over £900 for the family. These funds will contribute to the costs associated with the young Patrick (from Standish) medical treatment, offering him a much-needed chance at recovery and hope for the future.

Coach Michael Currier, known for his technical expertise and commitment to the BJJ community, led the seminar, offering valuable insights and training to attendees. His involvement drew participants from across the Wigan area and beyond, eager to learn while supporting a great cause.

Michael Currier and Black Dog BJJ

The event was more than just a training opportunity; it demonstrated the powerful sense of community at Black Dog BJJ. From experienced grapplers to beginners, everyone came together with one goal in mind: to help make a difference for a family in need.

“We’re proud of what we’ve achieved,” said Alex Riley Head Coach for Black Dog BJJ. “Raising over £900 is an incredible result, and it’s thanks to the generosity of our members and Coach Currier’s support. This event has shown that our gym is not only about training and competing, but also about giving back to the community.”

Black Dog BJJ has long been known for fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment, and this charity event further cements its reputation as a community-focused organisation. The gym hopes to continue hosting similar events in the future, promoting both the growth of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and charitable causes in the Wigan area.

With the funds raised, the family is now one step closer to securing the treatment their son desperately needs. The community’s support has made a tangible difference, and the gym looks forward to continuing its efforts to make a positive impact both on and off the mats.

Stay tuned for more events and opportunities to train while supporting important causes!

Please see Patrick's go fund me page for more information and how to donate to get him closer to the vital treatment he needs https://www.gofundme.com/f/4p8f6-stem-cell-treatment?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=facebook_cta_control&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook