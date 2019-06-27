Wigan rugby league's top 10 goal-kickers in pictures



As Adrian Lam decides which kicker between Hankinson and Zak Hardaker to hand the tee for tomorrow’s clash against Salford, Tom McCooey takes a look at the top 10 goal-scorers for Wigan RL

1. Eric Ashton St Helens-born Ashton is 10th on the Wigan all-time goal scoring list with 448 goals during his stay from 1955 to 1969 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Ted Ward Welshman Ted Ward joined Wigan in 1937, and kicked 480 goals for the club. He finished as Wigan player coach in 1954. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Ken Gee Prop Ken Gee kicked 508 goals for the club between 1935 and 1955. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. George Fairbairn Scot George Fairbairn played for Wigan between 1974 and 1981. He kicked 583 goals and 11 drop goals. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more