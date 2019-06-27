Wigan rugby league's top 10 goal-kickers in pictures
Chris Hankinson has impressed since taking over the kicking duties at Wigan Warriors.
As Adrian Lam decides which kicker between Hankinson and Zak Hardaker to hand the tee for tomorrow’s clash against Salford, Tom McCooey takes a look at the top 10 goal-scorers for Wigan RL
1. Eric Ashton
St Helens-born Ashton is 10th on the Wigan all-time goal scoring list with 448 goals during his stay from 1955 to 1969
2. Ted Ward
Welshman Ted Ward joined Wigan in 1937, and kicked 480 goals for the club. He finished as Wigan player coach in 1954.
3. Ken Gee
Prop Ken Gee kicked 508 goals for the club between 1935 and 1955.
4. George Fairbairn
Scot George Fairbairn played for Wigan between 1974 and 1981. He kicked 583 goals and 11 drop goals.
