Wigan's Owen Farrell leads England into World Cup Final

Owen Farrell captained England to the rugby World Cup Final with a 19-7 win against New Zealand.

England scored a try within two minutes, which former St Pats junior Farrell converted, as they pulled off a shock victory over the All Blacks.

Eddie Jones’ side will face either South Africa or Wales in next Saturday’s final.

They will be attempting to win a second Rugby World Cup, having last lifted the William Webb Ellis trophy in 2003.

England led 10-0 at the break through Manu Tuilagi's try, Owen Farrell's conversion and a George Ford penalty.

Ardie Savea's converted try got New Zealand back in the game, but Ford kicked three second-half penalties to seal victory.

Farrell said: "It was a big game, it's as big as it gets at this stage. We prepared well and started well.

"It's brilliant to get there, and brilliant to be a part of. We'll make sure we prepare well now."