Wigan skipper Sean O'Loughlin has Ashes dream

Sean O’Loughlin has mapped out how he would like his final season to finish – playing against the Aussies.



The Wigan captain, who turns 37 next week, confirmed next year will be his last before retiring to take up a coaching role at his hometown club.

He was overlooked for Great Britain’s tour Down Under, which ended in a cleansweep of defeats, but coach Wayne Bennett has left the door ajar for a return to the international scene next year for England’s three Test series against Australia.

Darren Lockyer bowed out as a Kangaroos player in 2011 and, when asked whether he would like to replicate that, O’Loughlin said: “I’d love to do that.

“I know I’ve missed out on Great Britain this year, I had a conversation with Wayne about my form going into the end of the season not quite being there.

“He was straight up with me and I agreed with me. It was probably best for me to miss out this time, but if I have a good year and they want me to be involved I’ll be more than happy to.”

O’Loughlin, who made his first-team debut in 2002, may be in the twilight of his career. But there’s optimism he could be in great shape for his final season as a player.

Because, incredibly, this is the first time he has trained from the start of pre-season since the end of 2005.

“If I’ve not been involved in the internationals I’ve missed out because I’ve had operations,” he said.

“I’ll always put my hand up to play in the internationals but you need this sometimes.

“It’s not just about getting fitter and stronger, it’s getting your bodies primed and ready to play to help protect you from injuries.”

Great Britain’s tour came to a humiliating end with a 28-10 defeat against Papua New Guinea on Saturday. Departing Wigan stand-off George Williams came off the bench in the second-half for his first involvement of the trip.

The loss, after three other Test defeats, has seen many call for coach Wayne Bennett – who is out of contract as national boss – to be replaced as England coach.

“There’s no hiding away from the fact it’s been a disappointing tour but some of the comments I’ve seen... it’s almost like they’ve forgot everything that’s gone on over the last five or six years,” said O’Loughlin.

“I know this was Great Britain but the progression England made, under Steve McNamara and then continued under Wayne...we’ve gone from a team always coming up short to a side beating the Kiwis in a series and reaching a World Cup Final.

“So I think it’s a blip more than crisis.

“You’d expect us to beat PNG but the Kiwis or Tonga...we’ve no right to beat them without playing well.”

Many fans have called for ex-Wigan coach Shaun Wane to take over from Bennett.