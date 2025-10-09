Wigan St Judes pull together for charity bootcamp in support of Micky Higham

On Friday 3rd October, St Judes u10s compelted a charity bootcamp to raise funds for rugby league legend Micky Higham

Players, parents, and coaches from Wigan St Judes under 10s showed their incredible community spirit last Friday by taking part in a 4 hour charity bootcamp in support of rugby league player and local legend Micky Higham. Micky has sadly been diagnosed with cancer for the second time.

The event, organised in partnership with JSB Fitness, saw St Judes under 10s players, turn out to train together and raise money for Micky. The night was filled with energy, effort and plenty of smiles as everyone — players, siblings, coaches and parents — pushed themselves for a great cause.

A special thanks goes to John and Sara from JSB Fitness, who generously gave up their time, gym and expertise to run the session. Their support helped make the event such a success.

Micky Higham with players from St Judes under 10s

Micky himself attended the bootcamp and was clearly moved by the turnout and the backing from the Judes community. He said he was “overwhelmed by the support the Judes kids had shown”.

The bootcamp raised an incredible amount of money, with the total currently at the £4500 mark!!

Wigan St Judes under 10s coach Craig Horrigan said: “We’re so proud of everyone who took part. The effort from the kids, coaches and parents was fantastic, and it just shows what this club and rugby league is all about – community, teamwork and looking out for one another.”

The club would like to thank everyone who donated, attended, or helped make the event possible.