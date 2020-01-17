Wigan St Pats to be shown on BBC

Wigan St Pats' Challenge Cup round two game will be played out in front of the BBC cameras.

The stand-out tie of round two of the Coral Challenge Cup, between National Conference League champions West Hull and another of the community game’s most famous clubs, Wigan St Patricks, will be shown live on BBC Sport Online, BBC iPlayer and via Red Button on Saturday 25 January (kick off 12.30pm).

And on Sunday 26 January Our League will feature the game between Mansfield-based Midlands’ champions Sherwood Wolf Hunt, who defeated London’s Wests Warriors to claim their place in round two, and Bradford’s West Bowling. Kick off at Debdale Park Sports Club is 1.30pm.

The full Coral Challenge Cup second round draw is as follows:

Saturday 25 January

British Army v Skirlaugh

GB Police v Rochdale Mayfield

Leigh Miners Rangers v Upton

Milford v Ince Rose Bridge

Siddal v Ashton Bears

Thornhill Trojans v Normanton Knights

Underbank Rangers v Distington

West Bank Bears v Bentley

Wigan St Patricks v West Hull

York Acorn v Barrow Island

Sunday 26 January

Sherwood Wolf Hunt v West Bowling

The 11 winners will join the 11 teams from Betfred League 1 in the hat for the third round draw, which will be hosted by Rochdale Hornets on Monday 27 January at 6.30pm. All 14 Betfred Championship clubs will enter the competition at round four, followed by four Betfred Super League clubs at round five and the rest at round six.

BBC Sport and the Rugby Football League will continue to stream games up to and including the fifth round, with the BBC televising two ties from the sixth round and the quarter finals, and then both semi finals, which will be played along with the Coral Women’s Challenge Cup Final in a triple header at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday 6 June.

The 2020 Coral Challenge Cup Final will be played at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 18 July. Tickets are available now at eticketing.co.uk/rugbyleague