Wigan Tennis Club installs vital new floodlights and saves ‘mental health-boosting’ winter tennis thanks to ‘Cash4Clubs’ charity funding

A Wigan tennis club has installed new energy-efficient floodlights thanks to a ‘lifesaving’ charity grant – rescuing crucial evening sessions which were under threat.

Bellingham Lawn Tennis Club, which has around 200 members and next to Wigan hospital, was able to use funding to switch from money-sapping halogen lights to a more cost and environment friendly LED version.Now a new round of Flutter's Cash4Clubs grants - like the one that helped Bellingham - are available to other groups in the Wigan area if they apply before December 12.

Evening and winter tennis at the 108-year-old club was under threat after electricity prices almost TRIPLED after a nationwide spike in the cost of energy prices two years ago.The steepling costs forced bosses to consider the possibility of charging members more or even reducing hours evening, social tennis – vital to the mental health of players – could be played.But thanks to funding of £2,000 being awarded to the club by the nationwide Cash4Clubs community initiative - backed by Flutter UKI – the club were able to switch the lights, which overlook four of their all-weather courts to a more energy efficient LED version.

New lights at Bellingham TC

Club chairman Dominic Fagan said: “The cost of the old halogen lights was astronomical and the rising costs in utility prices made it very hard for the club to continue all the evening tennis in the winter months. “The Cash4Clubs grant has helped us to avoid having to make some very difficult decisions around winter months social tennis. We are very grateful it has enabled us to move to the new LED floodlights which are much less energy sapping.“We're very conscious at the club about mental health and that physical exercise during the winter months is important and it was something that we really wanted to continue.

“We didn't want to sort of stop just because of a cost implication. Thankfully, we haven’t had to thanks to the new lights, the social tennis is thriving, and everyone is very happy.”

A spokesperson for Flutter UKI said: “We know that Cash4Clubs can play an important part in helping at the grassroots level – great stories such as Bellingham Lawn Tennis Club show the power the programme can have by enabling small clubs to play an even bigger role in their community.

“There are real benefits to encouraging people to try out a sport or exercise a bit more and we hope this year’s funding will make a real difference.”

New flights over courts at Bellingham

Flutter's Cash4Clubs awards 200 community organisations £2,000 worth of funding to help drive participation in sports and wellbeing, improve facilities and run coaching programmes.Since the initiative was launched in 2008, nearly £6 million has been invested into community sports by Flutter UKI through its brands.

Last year, 40,000 people across 50 different sports benefitted from the Cash4Clubs fund. Almost 85% of those clubs funded were from lower socio-economic groups. Applications for the current round of funding close on December 14. Applications can be made at https://cash-4-clubs.com/.ENDS