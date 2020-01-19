Wigan Warriors 10 Leeds Rhinos 22

A try from Jake Bibby in his first appearance for Wigan was not enough as they slipped to defeat in Liam Farrell's testimonial match.



Jackson Hastings, Bibby and Mitch Clark all made solid first appearances for the club ahead of their Super League launch against Warrington in 11 days.

George Burgess, the Warriors' other recruit, missed out as he rested a minor injury.

A crowd of 3,717 shivered in the West Stand on a foggy afternoon to salute Farrell for a decade of service to his hometown club. The forward didn't finish the game because of a minor neck injury.

Wigan led 10-6 at the break thanks to tries from Bibby and Willie Isa midway through the half. Richie Myler replied on the hooter.

Understandably, there were errors and there was rust, but it was a fast-paced and physical game which made the spectacle far more enjoyable than many pre-season friendlies.

Wigan, at their best, attacked with invention and precision. Hastings had a roaming role, rather than being locked into one edge, and with Bevan French switched to full-back it gave the side an extra attacking dimension. They failed to post any points during the second-half but Adrian Lam used that spell to try new combinations and give fringe players a chance.

Wigan warmed-up in tops branding Rob Burrow's name, and there was a bucket collection to raise money for the Leeds legend, who has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

As well as the absence of Burgess, Dom Manfredi and Ben Flower were left out having only recently returned to full training.

The 13-man bench included several who played against London Skolars on Friday, including Jake Shorrocks and London signing Kai Pearce-Paul.

Leeds dominated the early stages, helped by some errors from the hosts, before they tidied up their play and wrestled control.

They scored two tries in seven minutes midway through the first-half. Bibby, playing left centre, charged onto Hastings' pass to slide over.

Zak Hardaker, at centre, was off-target with the conversion attempt but the hosts remained on top.

And after forcing a repeat set, Sean O'Loughlin sent Isa over in the 23rd minute with a sweet pass.

Hardaker tagged on the extras.

Other highlights of the first-half featured a pinballing carry and break from Liam Marshall, strong carries from Liam Byrne and Ollie Partington, and the return of Joe Bullock for his first game since his encouraging debut campaign was cut short by injury last summer.

Just before the break, ex-Castleford prop Clark was introduced from the bench but it was Leeds who had the final say of the half, as Myler took advantage of a mix-up to ground a grubber kick.

Fog made visibility poor in the second-half as Lam began rotating his troops, introducing Jake Shorrocks, Harry Smith, Joe Greenwood and Chris Hankinson.

Breakaway Ash Handley was hunted down by good scrambling defence but wasn't to be denied moments later as he locked the score 10-10.

Both sides lost some of their fluidity from changing their line-ups - Wigan's, by this stage, featured more reserves than front-line players - and as the game edged towards the last 10 minutes, forward Rhyse Martin struck a penalty to put the Rhinos in front.

Their two point lead soon became eight, Muizz Mustapha ducking through a gap for a try Martin converted.

Wigan attempted to claw their way back but successive raids on the visitors' line ended with a mistake from Paul-Pearce. Liam Sutcliffe flattered the scoreline with a try on the final whistle.

Wigan: French; Marshall, Hardaker, Bibby, J Burgess; Hastings, Leuluai; Partington, Powell, Clubb, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin.

Subs: Smithies, Greenwood, Havard, Bullock, Clark, Hankinson, Smith, Byrne, Bourouh, Jake Shorrocks, Halsall, Pearce-Paul, Joe Shorrocks.

Leeds: Walker; Newman, Sutcliffe, Hurrell, Handley; Lui, Gale; Seumanufagai, Dwyer, Oledzki, Ward, Martin, Cuthbertson.

Subs: Donaldson, Evans, Myler, McLellend, Mellor, Mustapha, Holroyd, Briscoe.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths

Half-time: 10-6

Attendance: 3,717



Warriors starman: Liam Marshall