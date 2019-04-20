Wigan Warriors 10 St Helens 36: Five things we learned

Five things we learned from Wigan's 36-10 Good Friday defeat by St Helens...

1. Who said form doesn't matter in the derby?

In-form Saints marched on at the top with a comprehensive six-tries-to-two victory against out-of-form Wigan.

George Williams' fine try just before the break cut St Helens' lead to 18-10 and offered the Warriors hope - but they crumbled in the second-half far too easily.

In too many areas Wigan simply couldn't match their opponents' quality. They gave away too many penalties, they dropped off too many tackles, they looked disorganised too many times...

2. And with Leeds beating Huddersfield, it plunged the Warriors to joint-bottom of the table after 11 rounds.

They are level with the Rhinos and London, though their better for-and-against keeps them at 10th.

Still, it puts a much sharper focus on Monday's trip to Salford - who will be flying after a shock 36-12 win at Warrington.

3. Adrian Lam lamented Wigan's luck with injuries and they lost two more players during the game.

Tom Davies suffered a sickening broken leg and Jake Shorrocks was also stretchered off.

But it didn't seem to be the number of absentees which hurt Wigan as much as the fact those who returned didn't seem match-fit.

4. St Helens were good. Very, very good.

Regan Grace's hat-trick - on the same stage where he debuted two years ago - added the polish but what about Luke Thompson?

The prop, a former school-mate of Joe Burgess and Oliver Gildart, was outstanding and went close to marking his all-action display with a try, only to be denied by a fabulous Zak Hardaker tackle.

5. The derby was historic - it was Eddie Hemmings' last as Sky Sports' voice of rugby league.

Hemmings may have his critics - which commentator or pundit doesn't? - but he has soundtracked some of Wigan's greatest and most memorable occasions over the years.

All the best to him in retirement.