Wigan Warriors 18 London Broncos 8: Five things we learned

Five things we learned from Wigan's 18-8 win against London Broncos...

1. About this 'two games over Easter' business.

The players will get on with it and they won't complain. But when the outcome is a lifeless, listless game in the aftermath - played out in front of the Sky Sports cameras and a poor crowd - is it worth it, really?

Wigan looked heavy-legged and lacking energy. But it was their fourth game in 14 days... is it fair to expect much more? Those who booed at half-time may say 'yes'.

2. Whether you cut Wigan slack or not, everyone was in agreement - this was boring.

"Bloody hell, this is a tough watch," tweeted ex-Huddersfield prop Eorl Crabtree.

Only for a 15-minute spell early in the second-half, when the Warriors battled from 8-6 down to take an 18-8 lead, did the Warriors go through the gears.

Before that, they looked confused in attack and lacking punch - Jake Shorrocks' solo try their best moment - and after it seemed content to cling on to the lead.

3. Still, this was a third straight win, and it moved Wigan to within just two points of fourth spot.

And at least two sides above them will be dropping points tonight (Castleford v Warrington, Hull FC v Catalans).

Wigan take a break now and will appreciate the time off before they begin preparations for next Sunday's Challenge Cup tie at Warrington - the start of a bumper three weeks which takes in their Nou Camp match with Catalans and an Anfield Magic date with the Wolves.

The Warriors aren't back at home until the end of June - they have long left a mid-season window for any pitch maintenance work, although the surface looked pristine last night.

4. It wasn't a 'man of the match' type of game - good luck to whoever is awarding points for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel.

But Thomas Leuluai showed his dogged determination and was one of their better performers. Will he play on in 2020?

Interestingly, Ian Lenagan wrote in his programme notes Wigan are working hard to retain some off-contract players - and also secure some new recruits, probably for next season.

5. London provided stubborn resistance and, had their handling been better at stages, may have caused Wigan a few more problems.

But this was their seventh league defeat in a row and they now have a break, having been knocked out of the Challenge Cup, to recharge and try and secure their Super League status during the second-half of the campaign.