Wigan Warriors' 19-man squad for visit of Castleford Tigers

Adrian Lam has revealed his 19-man squad for Thursday's visit of Castleford.

As expected, Sean O'Loughlin and Ben Flower return to the panel after recovering from respective pec and knee injuries.

Liam Farrell drops out through suspension and - if O'Loughlin and Flower play - Lam will need to drop a player from the line-up which beat Catalans 46-12 last Friday, with Liam Byrne or debutant Harry Smith seeming the most likely candidates.

Joe Greenwood would seem an obvious candidate to take over Farrell's role on the left edge although Chris Hankinson has played in that position and could come into the mix.

Winger Liam Marshall (hamstring), Joe Bullock (knee), Jake Shorrocks (hamstring), Jarrod Sammut (ankle), Dom Manfredi (knee) and Tom Davies (ankle) were not considered.

Daryl Powell has made just one change to his 19-man match day squad from last week with Chris Clarkson coming in for Will Maher.

Wigan's 19-man squad: Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Ben Flower, Bevan French, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Romain Navarrete, Sean OLoughlin, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies, George Williams.

Phil Wilkinson's predicted line-up: Hardaker; French, Sarginson, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Leuluai; Clubb, Powell, Partington, Isa, Greenwood, O'Loughlin. Subs: Flower, Navarrete, Smithies, Smith or Hankinson.

Castleford's 19-man squad: Blair, Clare, Clarkson, Cook, Ellis, Holmes, Massey, Mata’utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Trueman, Turner, Watts