Wigan Warriors 19-man squad to face Catalans Dragons

Adrian Lam has made just one change to the squad which lost to Warrington last weekend as Wigan prepare to face Catalans Dragons at Camp Nou on Saturday.

Morgan Escare replaces Jake Shorrocks in the initial 19, while Jarrod Sammut (knee) and Liam Farrell (pectoral) are still sidelined but closing in on their returns.

Warriors 19-man squad: Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Morgan Escare, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Morgan Smithies, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.