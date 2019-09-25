Wigan Warriors' 19-man squad to face St Helens - what line-up will Adrian Lam pick?

Sam Powell has been included in Wigan's 19-man squad to face St Helens.

Friday's derby will be the fourth time Wigan have faced Saints in 2019, with Justin Holbrook's men having won the previous three matches, and the winners of this match will book a Grand Final spot.

Powell's inclusion suggests he received the medical clearance to play after suffering a wrist injury in the 18-12 win against Salford.

Forward Ollie Partington returns for selection after serving his one-match suspension last week and is named in the 19. His return could force another forward - such as Liam Byrne - out of the mix.

Centre Dan Sarginson is still absent with a hamstring injury, with Chris Hankinson set to continue in his place. Half-backs Jarrod Sammut and Jake Shorrocks are now fit and available but have not make the cut.

Wigan Warriors' 19-man squad: Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Bevan French, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O'Loughlin, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Morgan Smithies, George Williams.

Phil Wilkinson's predicted line-up: Hardaker; Marshall, Hankinson, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Leuluai; Clubb, Powell, Partington, Isa, Farrell, Smithies. Subs: Flower, French, Greenwood, O'Loughlin.

St Helens' 19 man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Louis McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Jack Ashworth, Aaron Smith, James Bentley, Lachlan Coote.