Wigan Warriors 2020 away kit revealed

Wigan Warriors have revealed their away kit for 2020.



The new Wigan Warriors away strip, which takes a modern-day twist on the traditional hoop design, is available to be purchased online and in-store at Warriors World in the Grand Arcade from today (Thursday).

Hummel’s second-shirt is predominantly black with red faded irregular hoops.

As part of the away kit launch, Wigan Warriors fans will get the chance to meet new signings Jake Bibby and Kai Pearce-Paul from 6pm-7pm at Warriors World as part of the extended shopping hours in Grand Arcade.