Wigan Warriors' 2020 fixtures revealed - key dates and talking points

Wigan will launch the 2020 Super League campaign with a Thursday night showdown with Warrington at the DW Stadium.



The new fixtures have been revealed and, like this year, the Warriors will kick-off the new season - in January - in front of the Sky Sports camera.

Wigan's first two home matches are on Thursday, with Super League newcomers Toronto heading to the DW on February 13.

Warriors will head to Canada for the club's first match at Lamport Stadium on April 25, while the trip to France to face Catalans is on August 22.

This year, teams will only play one fixture over the Easter weekend, rather than the traditional two; Adrian Lam will take his side to St Helens on Friday, April 10 but then they will not play again until the following week.

Once again, there is a near two-month block in the middle of the season when Wigan are on the road to allow for any pitch maintenance work at the DW Stadium - which includes back-to-back trips to Hull.

The 29-round campaign sees the Warriors face all their 11 rivals twice, home and away, and play seven additional "loop" fixtures to pad out the season.

These have been selected based on finishing position in 2019. They take on Warrington at the Magic Weekend and also play St Helens, Salford, Castleford, Catalans, Wakefield and Hull KR three times.

These 'loop' fixtures have again been weaved in throughout the year - so, for example, Wigan will face two away games at St Helens before welcoming their arch-rivals to the DW Stadium on Friday, September 4.

The Sky Sports games up until June have been selected, with Wigan on seven times in the first 17 rounds. Until this year Catalans' and Toronto's home matches have been televised but it appears agreements for 2020 have not been finalised.

The weekend of July 18 has been left blank for the Challenge Cup Final, which takes place at an earlier slot, but there is no gap in the February schedule to accommodate a proposed exhibition match with Canberra Raiders.

Wigan Warriors' 2020 Betfed Super League fixtures:

R1: Thus, Jan 30: Warrington (h) 7.45pm Sky

R2: Fri, Feb 7: Castleford (a) 7.45pm

R3: Thus, Feb 13: Toronto (h) 7.45pm Sky

R4: Sun, Feb 23: Hull FC (h) 3pm

R5: Sun, Mar 1: Huddersfield (a) 3pm

R6: Sun, Mar 8: Hull KR (h) 3pm

R7: Fri, Mar 13: Salford (a) 7.45pm Sky

R8: Sun, Mar 22: Catalans (h) 3pm

R9: Fri, Mar 27: Wakefield (a) 7.45pm

R10: Fri, Apr 10: St Helens (a) 2.45pm Sky

R11: Fri, Apr 17: Leeds (h) 7.45pm Sky

R12: Sat, Apr 25: Toronto (a) 1.30pm local

R13: Sun, May 3: Huddersfield (h) 3pm

R14: Fri, May 15: Hull KR (h) 7.45pm

R15: Sun, May 24: Warrington (Magic) 2.45pm Sky

R16: Fri, May 29: Castleford (a) 7.45pm

R17: Thus, June 11: Wakefield (a) 7.45pm Sky

R18: Sat, June 20: Hull FC (a) 5pm

R19: Sun, June 28: Hull KR (a) 3pm

R20: Fri, July 3: Leeds (a) 7.45pm

R21: Fri, July 10: Catalans (h) 7.45pm

R22: Fri, July 24: Salford (h) 7.45pm

R23: Fri, July 31: St Helens (a) 7.45pm

R24: Fri, Aug 7: Wakefield (h) 7.45pm

R25: Fri, Aug 14: Castleford (h) 7.45pm

R26: Sat, Aug 22: Catalans (a) 6pm local

R27: Fri, Aug 28: Salford (h) 7.45pm

R28: Fri, Sep 4: St Helens (h) 7.45pm

R29: Fri, Sep 11: Warrington (a) 7.45pm