Wigan Warriors 26 Castleford Tigers 8: Five things we learned

Five things we learned from Wigan's 26-8 win against Castleford...

1. Wigan warmed-up for the play-offs with an impressive display to secure second spot in the table.

It was scrappy, at times, but play-offs matches often are. Importantly, when it all got heated they kept their cool - and their tigerish defence kept Cas' try-less until after the final hooter

2. It has been a remarkable turnaround for Wigan.

Adrian Lam was under fire when his side were ninth at the end of May but since then, they have won 12 of 13 matches to storm up the ladder.

And now the prospect of a return to Old Trafford doesn't only appear possible, but probable.

3. Thomas Leuluai was the official man of the match and Morgan Smithies picked up the award by the Sky Sports team.

It wasn't that type of match where one player was head and shoulders - like Bevan French the previous week - but if pushed to highlight individuals, what about Oli Partington?

Watching him niggle his opponents is fantastic, and Lam felt he was unlucky not to join Smithies on the shortlist for Super League Young Player of the Year.

4. Mentioning Partington, Jesse Sene-Lefao may be in hot water after being sent off for dropping his knees on the grounded Wigan prop.

Boos echoed around the stadium when it was replayed on the big screen and it left referee James Child little choice but to issue a red card. Cas' coach Daryl Powell said he didn't think the forward intended to drop his knees and didn't think he had made contact.

5. So what next?

Wigan know they will finish second and they know they will be at home next Friday against the team finishing third.

But they won't know until tonight who they will face.

Warrington are currently occupying third spot but they travel to Leeds tonight and if they slip up, fourth-placed Salford - who take on relegation-threatened Hull KR - may leap ahead of them.