Wigan Warriors 46 Catalans Dragons 12: Five things we learned

Five things we learned from Wigan's 46-12 win against Catalans...

1. Bevan French walks on water.

That was the view of his coach Adrian Lam after a 17-minute hat-trick which lit up Friday's match.

He displayed a razor sharp step and scorching pace for his second and third tries, which he had little right to score, and also provided two assists.

"He was sensational... he looks like he walks on water," said Lam.

French was making his second start - in place of injured right winger Liam Marshall - since a late-season switch from Parramatta.

2. Between the artistry of French and the aggression of the forwards, a potential new star announced himself on the big stage.

Harry Smith came off the bench with 25 minutes to go and moments later chased up Joe Burgess' angled punt to score a try. He added the conversion and, operating on the left side, looked confident and comfortable.

Smith, an England academy international, became the sixth youngster to made his debut this year under Adrian Lam after Morgan Smithies, Amir Bourouh, Joe Shorrocks, Ethan Havard and Liam Byrne.

3. Wigan may have piled on the points but their defence was just as pleasing.

Old-stager Tony Clubb and 21-year-old Oli Partington led the way down the middle, setting the tone with their energy and aggression.

Catalans had a dig but once the game was out of their grasp, Wigan moved through the gears and the visitors simply had no answer. Interestingly, all of their 12 points were scored by three ex-Warriors - Lewis Tierney, Micky McIlorum and Sam Tomkins.

4. The comfortable eight-try victory has stretched Wigan's golden run to 11 wins from 12, and continues the feelgood factor as the play-offs creep towards us.

But a word of warning; a defeat against Castleford next Thursday - the game has been brought forward for Sky Sports - could see Lam's side drop to third, or even fourth, depending on how Warrington and Salford get on the following night.

5. Sean O'Loughlin and Ben Flower may be fit for Thursday's match - giving Lam some selection decisions to make.

And with Liam Marshall expected to be available again, the Wigan coach must decide whether to drop French to the bench role, or leave him on the right wing - and relegate Marshall or Joe Burgess.