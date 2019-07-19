Wigan Warriors 46 Wakefield Trinity 16: Five things we learned

Five things we learned from Wigan's 46-16 win against Wakefield...

1. With so many forwards out, many supporters would have taken a win - any win, however ugly - before kick-off.

So when Wigan's scoring was beating the clock for the first quarter, home fans were, quite rightly, thrilled.

There was so much to enjoy, especially in the first-half when they led 34-0. The attacking style, the tigerish defence, the energy, the thrilling tries... it was a great night for Wigan.

2. And it put their top-three charge firmly back on track after a loss at St Helens the previous week.

Wigan have now won six of their last seven matches and while they have yet to beat a top-three side - that box remains unticked - they are answering every other question posed of them.

Now in fourth, they will be hoping Catalans - level on points - and third-placed Hull FC slip up in their Sunday matches.

3. The number 42 emblazoned across the back of his shirt was a reminder of where Ethan Havard was on the pecking order at the start of the year.

Born in Bulgaria but raised in Wigan, he became the fifth academy forward to be handed his debut by Adrian Lam this year.

And he more than held his own during a stint from the bench, running hard and aggressively and - along with youngsters Morgan Smithies, Oli Partington and Liam Byrne - helping out-muscle Wakefield's giant pack.

4. Days after the England elite training squad was updated to include an Australian, Liam Farrell pressed his case for a recall to the international scene with a stand-out show.

He scored a hat-trick and his slick link-up with George Williams on his left, and Oliver Gildart on his right, was a frequent highlight.

Wigan's resurgence began when Farrell returned from injury; it may not be a coincidence.

The 29-year-old - who was stand-in captain - was a regular in the England side but dropped out of the frame under Wayne Bennett.

5. As good as Wigan were, Wakefield were poor. Very, very poor.

They picked up in the second-half but the game was already out of sight. Their laboured, error-littered first-half alarmed coach Chris Chester, who described it as the worst 40-minutes of his tenure.

And the defeat leaves Trinity four points above bottom-club London, and two clear of Huddersfield, Leeds and Hull KR, who have all yet to play this weekend.

We need to find a fix very quickly or we'll find ourselves in a fight to stay in Super League," said Chester. "Attitudes have to change."