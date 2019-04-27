Wigan Warriors 6 Castleford Tigers 4: Social media reaction

Here is a selection of fans’ reaction to Wigan Warriors’ scratchy 6-4 victory over Castleford Tigers...

@wiganrugbyfans: “Finally dried out. Horrendous conditions today. The only thing you could really hope for was the team getting a win and that's what they did. Excellent effort in defence too.”

@wiganrlfans: “Rancid weather. Tough match. Freezing cold. Still really obvious go forward issues BUT two gutsy results. Sam Powell settled that game for me off the bench I thought. Good results return from a tough Easter. Move on.”

@LeeBelshaw80: “2 points is 2 points. No matter how they come, at the moment that is all that matters for us.”

@M1C80: “Wasn't pretty but showed some character defensively.”

@msk_93: “Been heavily critical of Sam Powell but give credit when it's due I'd like to see him run more often from dummy half.”

@Smelly_Beagle: “Lam really has got Wigan playing some free flowing and high scoring rugby. Much more expressive than Wane.”

@stuartwharton22: “Good win. Gutsy performance in awful conditions. Well done @WiganWarriorsRL.”

Julie Vaughan: “Well done Wigan..horrible conditions but a wins a win and we got the 2 points. Looking forward to Thursday now for another 2 points.”

Karen Picton: “Well done lads, not the best game but awful conditions, so only to be expected. Great defensive effort and another two points.”

Joey Parker: "Fantastic result. Ugly conditions for a mucky game. Honestly, I thought Cas outplayed us most of the game BUT the defensive work today was nothing short of fantastic. 309 Tackles and only 12 missed?! Brilliant, and that defensive work today got us the 2 points. To come away with the win on a day like today is huge. Still need to work on the attacking effort, but with a defence like today’s to take forward it’ll give us a brilliant foundation to work on. Well in Wigan.”