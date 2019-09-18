Wigan Warriors ace George Williams on shortlist for Steve Prescott Man of Steel

Wigan's George Williams is on the shortlist for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel.



He is among five players in contention to win the 2019 coveted award, along with Blake Austin (Warrington Wolves), Lachlan Coote (St Helens), Jackson Hastings (Salford Red Devils) and Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers).

The winner will be announced at the Betfred Super League Awards at the Lowry Theatre, Salford Quays, on October 6.

A panel of expert judges, led by Ellery Hanley, have been awarding points to the top three performers in every Betfred Super League game this season.

When scores for individual performances stopped being published with seven weeks to go, Austin and Hastings were tied for the lead.

Hanley, the only player to win three Man of Steel awards, said: “The panellists have been lucky to have witnessed first-hand some exceptional performances this season.

“The five guys in contention have been pivotal to their team’s success this season and for that they deserve recognition.

“But only one person can win and we look forward to finding out who that is at the Super League Awards next month.”