Wigan Warriors ace Thomas Leuluai says congested programme is harming rugby league

Thomas Leuluai believes Super League is harming itself by continuing with the congested Easter schedule.

Wigan played four games in 14 days - winning three of them.

But the victories over Castleford and London suffered from the quick turnaround, says Leuluai, and he believes bosses need to consider the impact.

“That game against London was on TV, and that’s the quality of game we’re showing the world?” he said.

“As a brand we want to put out the best game we can. People will say it was a boring game, and it was, but both teams were pretty fatigued.

“Four games in 13 or 14 days, usually we play two in that time so we doubled it up and I think the league maybe need to have a look at it. The standard of games won’t be as high as it

usually is - the quality has to go somewhere.”

Wigan will, at least, be well-rested before they are next in action - at Warrington in Sunday’s Challenge Cup tie.

Coach Adrian Lam gave them the weekend off before they begin preparing for the do-or-die showdown in front of the BBC cameras.

“A few guys in there haven’t had a day off in two weeks, it’s either recovery, preparing or playing, mentally they’ve needed a couple days off,” said Leuluai.

The Kiwi hooker was not getting giddy about their three-game winning streak, saying they must play much better if they are to trouble the Wolves.

“There’s a lot on the line, we need to play a lot better than we have but our D is where it needs to be - in the last two weeks it’s been really good,” he added, pointing to the fact the Warriors have conceded just one try in 160 minutes of play.

“I still feel we’ve a fair way to go.

“When you change things it takes a period of getting used to, I didn’t think it’d take this long but we’re heading in the right direction.

“Warrington are a really good team, they’ve got good players in there, but I’m confident we can do it.”