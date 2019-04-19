Wigan Warriors ace Tom Davies faces long lay-off with broken leg

Tom Davies was taken to hospital after suffering a sickening injury during today's derby.

The England Knights winger grimaced in agony after breaking his leg during a tackle midway through the first-half.

He signaled to the bench and the game was held up for several minutes as he received treatment on the pitch before he was stretchered off, to loud applause from Wigan and St Helens fans.

Initial reports suggest he has broken his tibia and fibula.

Davies only returned to the side the previous week as a replacement for Dom Manfredi, who suffered a season-ending knee injury.

He is now set for a long spell on the sidelines as well. Adrian Lam's wing options are Liam Marshall - when fit - Craig Mullen and French livewire Morgan Escare.