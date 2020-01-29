Wigan Warriors aces Bevan French and Jackson Hastings are raring to team up again

Bevan French is looking forward to linking up with Jackson Hastings on the pitch again – having first played alongside each other more than a decade ago.

The Aussie duo, 24 – who were born on the same day – represented New South Wales in a tough rugby tournament as juniors.

“It’s pretty crazy how we’ve both ended up here together all these years later,” said French.

“We played in the same team a long time ago – I think it was Under-12s, or something.

“Jackson was the same character as he is now. Even then, he liked to run the show, and you could tell he had something about him.”

Hastings and fellow marquee recruit George Burgess are set to make their Wigan debuts when Super League roars back to life on Thursday with a home match against Warrington.

And the match will also give Warriors fans the chance to see French playing at full-back, with No.1 Zak Hardaker switching to right centre.

“Zak loves the physicality of the game,” said French. “Even when he played full-back, he loves staying in the defensive line and making a couple of tackles before dropping back.”