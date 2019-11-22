Wigan Warriors 'already have Sean O'Loughlin replacement'

Sean O’Loughlin believes his successor in the Wigan No.13 jersey is already at the club.

And the skipper says making an early decision on his future helps the club prepare for a smooth transition when he hangs up the boots.

Morgan Smithies enjoyed a stunning breakthrough campaign with Wigan in 2019, while Oliver Partington scaled new heights.

Young forward Joe Shorrocks also debuted last season and O’Loughlin is confident the club have the playing stocks to replace him.

“Knowing it’s my last season, it’s good for me, because for the last couple of years I’ve had a bit of a stress not knowing whether or not I’m going into my last year,” the Warriors skipper acknowledged.

“I’ve got it in my head I want to finish on my terms and enjoy the year.

“It’s good for me to set things up, but for the club it’s good to look at variations and give the staff a chance to try things looking for 2021 as well.”

When asked if Wigan need to recruit a successor for him, he replied: “Definitely not, we’ve got a lot of good middles.

“You only have to look at what Oli P and Morgan did last season, there you have two lads – whichever plays 13 or not – they’d both bring something.

“And having young kids, who will be working hard against each other and the senior lads, it’s a good position for the club.

“They’ve proved they’re good enough and will only get better.”

O’Loughlin will go into coaching at Wigan when he hangs up the boots, and he admits it’s something he’s always been keen to try.

“Coaching was something I’d set up a while ago,” he added. “Obviously as the year progresses we’ll see where that is, if it’s academy or first team, but it’s a route I want to go down.”