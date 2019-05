The crowd of 31,555 at the Nou Camp set a new record for a regular Super League game.

t beat the 25,004 who watched Wigan's Good Friday derby in 2005.

Around 4,000 Wigan fans were in the crowd for the historic match, which Catalans won 33-16.

There was confusion during the second-half when Barcelona initially announced to the media a gate of 26,241.

But that figure, Super League say, was incorrect - and the true figure was 31,555.