Wigan Warriors at Magic Weekend in pictures
Liverpool FC's Anfield is set to host a whole round of Super League this weekend.
As Warriors prepare to face Warrington Wolves in this weekend’s Magic Weekend, Niall Concannon looks back at Wigan’s previous matches at the event
1. 2007
Wigans first Magic Weekend clash ended in a 34-18 defeat to St Helens in Cardiff
2. 2008
Things got worse in 2008 as Wigan met St Helens again for the events finale. Saints ran riot and won 57-17 in front of 32,516 fans
3. 2009
Their first Magic Weekend victory came in 2009, as they beat St Helens 38-18 at Murrayfield They stormed a 24-6 lead at half-time before completing the victory
4. 2010
Wigan ran out 28-10 winners against Huddersfield Giants at Murrayfield. The scores were level at 4-4 at half time
