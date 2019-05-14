Wigan Warriors at the Nou Camp - everything you need to know

Wigan Warriors will make history tomorrow when they take on Catalans at Barcelona's Nou Camp. Here is our handy factfile...

Catalans are on course to break the Super League record crowd of 25,004, set by Wigan in 2005. It is estimated around 4,000 Wigan fans will make the trip.

This is the first time a rugby league game has been staged at the venue although Catalans faced Warrington in Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium 10 years ago in front of a crowd of 18,000.

To allow for the in-goals, the actual pitch will be around 94m long - with three metres shaved off the length of the pitch between the 30m and 20m on each side.

It has been billed as a game between last season's two champions, but Catalans actually asked Wigan to take part last September - before their Grand Final triumph.

Catalans, based 120 miles from Barcelona in the French city of Perpignan, were invited to the ground by the La Liga giants after winning rugby league’s Challenge Cup in August.

Camp Nou is currently the stadium with the biggest capacity in Europe, 99,354 spectators. It used to be 120,000 but had to be reduced for health and safety rules.

Camp Nou got ready for its first official match on the 6th of October, 1957, when the team managed by Domènech Balmanya welcomed Jaén, who they beat 6-1.

A world record club rugby crowd of 99,124 watch Racing 92 defeat RC Toulon to win the 2016 Top 14 championship at the venue.

The Sky Sports-televised game kicks-off at 4.30pm local time, which is 3.30pm in the UK.