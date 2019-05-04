Wigan Warriors' attack watered down by DW Stadium sprinklers, says Oliver Gildart

Oliver Gildart says Wigan’s attack is being hosed down at home – because the pitch is being watered before kick-off.

The sprinklers were out again on Thursday night ahead of their 18-8 win against London.

And England centre Gildart, one of the side’s most potent strike weapons, says it is frustrating.

“It looked like it was ideal conditions but they watered the pitch... it’s pretty annoying,” said Gildart.

“The pitch was like it was rained on, it doesn’t help my game. From a fan’s point of view they must wonder why there’s so much dropped ball, but it’s as if it’s raining, the ball is a bar of soap.

“Against Catalans, we had a dry track and it suits us. As outside backs, we’re not the biggest but we have agility and on a dry track we'd like to think we can be dominant.

“But (watering the pitch) slows the game down, and it makes it hard work for us.”

Former coach Shaun Wane complained about the watering of the pitch last season. Wigan now have a seven week break from home to allow for any pitch maintenance work and he hopes the DW Stadium management look into the issue when they return.

“I’d like it if they looked into it,” he said. “Hopefully when we get back here they won’t water it as much.”