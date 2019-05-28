Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam calls for ruthless streak

Adrian Lam has called on his Warriors players to be ruthless as they face a run of three successive trips to Yorkshire.

After their weekend off for the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, Wigan head to Hull KR on June 9 before heading to struggling Leeds on June 14 and Huddersfield on June 21.

Wigan are four points behind fifth-placed Castleford – the same distance between the Warriors and bottom club London – but Lam says his team can improve and make the play-offs.

“We’ve just got to be ruthless with the next part if we want to finish in the top five,” he said after Saturday’s Magic Weekend loss to Warrington.

“Warrington are a quality team, and they’re the games we can get up for easily, but it’s making sure we play to that level in the other games.”

“And if we keep improving at that level I think we can get Warrington in the finals.”

Lam insists his side matched the Wolves for most of their 26-14 defeat at Anfield, but admits there are areas his side need to improve despite a better showing than their loss to Catalans in Barcelona.

“We’ll focus on our attack and keeping the boys working on the little things,” he said.

“We’re inconsistent with our attack, it doesn’t help when we have players out of position all the time, but I expected better in that area and we were poor.

“We did enough defensively to win. We were a lot better than the Nou Camp.”