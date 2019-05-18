Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam gives update on Joe Greenwood injury

Adrian Lam is keeping his fingers crossed Joe Greenwood's knee injury is not serious.

The Warriors lost the England forward early into their 33-16 defeat to Catalans.

Lam says the early indications were he suffered a hyper-extension of the knee, but they will know more once they have returned to England and assessed it more thoroughly.

He said it was too soon to say whether he was a doubt for the Magic Weekend clash with Warrington.

If he misses the headlining match at Anfield next Saturday, Chris Hankinson - who came off the bench to replace him at the Nou Camp - may get a run as starting second-rower in his place.

Teenage forward Morgan Smithies may also come back into the reckoning while Lam could also consider Jack Wells or Liam Paisley.