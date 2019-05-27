Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam looks forward to Liam Farrell fitness boost

Adrian Lam is banking on the return of Liam Farrell to give his Wigan side an “incredible” boost.

The England forward has been sidelined since tearing his pectoral against Sydney Roosters in February’s World Club Challenge.

Farrell’s quality has been noticed by his absence, and Lam says he is on course to return for their next match - a trip to Hull KR in less than two weeks.

“We should have Faz back for our next match, which will be great for us,” said the coach.

“He’s been out for 15 matches, and when you lose Joel Tomkins, John Bateman and Ryan Sutton from the squad a year ago, you don’t need Faz going as well.

“It’s always great to get one of your frontline players back but with Faz, his return will

be an incredible lift for the team.

“Faz will bring some stability to the side.

“He’s an England international, an 80-minute player so it gives us an extra interchange and not only that, he’s a leader in this side.

“Since he’s been out we’ve had some players who probably wouldn’t have played, or certainly not the long minutes they have, and that’s been good for their development because they’re generation next.

“But it’ll give us a chance to give them a rest.”

Thomas Leuluai (shoulder), Sam Powell (concussion) and winger Liam Marshall (shoulder) all missed Saturday’s 26-14 loss to Warrington in Saturday’s headlining Magic Weekend game, but may also be available for their next match.

Wigan have no game this weekend because of the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.